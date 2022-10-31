Skip to Content
today at 4:32 PM
County starts Opioid awareness campaign

Adam Klepp

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Billboards are up around Yuma County warning the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

As the county is raising awareness about the rising number of local opioid deaths.

According to the County Health Director, over the last three years, deaths have increased by 73% in Yuma County.

In 2019, 19 people overdosed on opioids and that increased to 33 in 2021.

These billboards raising awareness, are just one part of the county's plan to combat the crisis.

They’re also providing resources to nonprofits and law enforcement.

“We’ve been providing Narcan, which counteracts the overdose process. We also are giving fentanyl testing strips to law enforcement," Diana Gomez said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid addiction, visit talknowaz.com.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says if you come across a pill you think could be laced with fentanyl to not touch it, and contact law enforcement immediately.

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

