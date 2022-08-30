Man accused of stabbing wife to a near-death with children present could face contempt of court

Marco Rubio-Diaz sent unprovoked letter to victim, faces contempt penalties

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The 28-year-old San Luis man who allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with children present had his trial setting put on hold, but could now face additional penalties from the court.

Marcos Rubio-Diaz appeared in Yuma County Superior Court Tuesday for another attempt at a trial setting. This after maintaining his innocence and pleading not guilty to a total of 21 charges.

Instead, the defense asked for another several weeks to continue sifting through evidence and noting a problem with some of the legal innuendos within the charges.

Just last month, the defense made it clear that this case would go to trial with Rubio-Diaz rejecting the state's several attempts at a plea offer - but still need more time.

After that was discussed, the hearing took a turn when the victim in the case presented the court with a letter sent to her by the defendant.

The victim stating that Rubio-Diaz made multiple offensive statements and accused her of things that did not make sense - adding that he showed no remorse for his actions.

"I do not want him to ever get out of here," said the victim. "He does not know the harm he caused me and this family. I'm still suffering today. It's hard for me to breathe because of the stab wounds."

Without even reading the letter, Yuma County Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey addressed the fact that no matter what content is within the letter, Rubio-Diaz had disobeyed the no-contact order from the court and could face contempt.

Kinsey took the letter and asked his team to make copies of it and then addressed Rubio-Diaz about what he had done - adding he could face extra penalties on top of whatever he has been charged with, if convicted.

In the court of law, contempt of court can be punishable by imprisonment or an extended fine.

In the end, Judge Kinsey granted the continuance of the trial setting hearing, scheduling it for the end of September while also adding a "contempt" hearing the week earlier.

If found in contempt, Rubio-Diaz could have extra time added to whatever his conviction or sentence turns out to be, at the discretion of the court.

According to the San Luis Police Department, what started as a verbal argument led to a woman fighting for her life after Rubio-Diaz allegedly stabber her multiple times before she fought back.

Rubio-Diaz faces attempted first-degree premeditated murder; 15 counts of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon; multiple other counts of serious physical injury and vulnerable child and adult abuse; and a count of repeated acts of harassment.