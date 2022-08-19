Local cost of childbirth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The cost of birth is determined by the delivery method and whether you have insurance or not.

The average cost of having a baby in Arizona is well over $10,000.

According to Policy Scout, the average cost of having a baby in Arizona is close to $15,000 and having a c-section is nearly $18,000.

Both charges are without insurance.

Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) 'MyCare' website estimates $25,000 for labor and delivery including all medical care before insurance kicks in.

Leaving some out of options for starting a family if billing is too much for them.

Quote Wizard by Lending Tree estimates that the cost of just raising a child after birth is nearly $28,000 including childcare and health insurance. Nick Vinzant, Senior Data Analyst explains why some families feel out of options.

“I think that when you look at these costs, there are definitely people out there who want to have a child, but can’t afford to," said Vinzant.

YRMC offers a maternity and delivery package for individuals who don’t have insurance.

Billing you $13,000 to have a baby with pre-natal care perks like visits to the OB-GYN or $10,000 if you only want to give birth without additional medical care outside of a delivery from YRMC.

This is a cash-only payment plan where you have to make a deposit.

For more information on YRMC's out-of-pocket bill estimator, click here.