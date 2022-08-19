Center of Arizona Policy responds to Pima County Superior Court hearings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Late Friday morning, the Pima County Superior Court held a hearing to decide the future of abortion access in state of Arizona, causing a stir of reactions from various political groups.

In a statement from the Center of Arizona Policy, a nonprofit conservative lobbying group, it reads that the state's pre-Roe law prohibiting most abortions in Arizona takes precedence. They believe that, now Roe v Wade has been overturned almost fifty years later, the law pre-Roe has been reinstated.

The statement also claims that Planned Parenthood's arguments that the many restrictions on abortion indicates lawmakers intended to create a right to abortion is absurd.

To counter Planned Parenthood's argument, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich stating legislators were clearly restricting abortion to the point Roe would allow. The Center also added SB 1164 doesn't repeal the pre-Roe law.

The Center of Arizona Policy concludes that they are confident that Arizona’s abortion prohibition in 1973 will continue to save lives and protect women from the physical and emotional harms of abortion.