Man charged with threatening Maricopa County election official

(KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a man allegedly left a voicemail threatening an election official in the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.

50-year-old Walter Lee Hoornstra is currently facing one count of communicating an interstate threat and another count of making a threatening phone call.

“These unlawful threats of violence endanger election officials, undermine our electoral process, and threaten our democracy,” stated Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. “The department’s Election Threats Task Force, working with our partners across the country, remains committed to investigating and prosecuting such illegal threats to ensure that these public servants are able to do their jobs free from intimidation.”

Hoornstra allegedly left this message to the official's cellphone on May 19, 2021: “So I see you’re for fair and competent elections, that’s what it says here on your homepage for your recorder position you’re trying to fly here. But you call things unhinged and insane lies when there’s a forensic audit going on. You need to check yourself. You need to do your [expletive] job right because other people from other states are watching your ass. You [expletive] renege on this deal or give them any more troubles, your ass will never make it to your next little board meeting.”

Hoornstra may face up to five years in prison for the interstate threat and another two years for making the threat over the phone.

“The FBI is committed to vigorously investigating and holding accountable anyone who threatens election workers,” said Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. “These public servants protect our fundamental right to vote by administering fair and free elections. Any attempts to interfere with our elections by intimidating election officials, their staffs, and volunteers with threats of violence will not be tolerated.”