Lane restriction, lane closure on Interstate 8 beginning August 22

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should expect a lane restriction and closure on August 22 - August 25.

Maintenance crews will be adding pavement markings and a stripe on the road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on those dates.

Work will be done between the Arizona/ California state line and Foothills Boulevard (milepost 0.5 and milepost 14).

A 3-mile lane closure should be expected as there will be a one-lane restriction in both directions and the speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.

