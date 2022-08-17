Governor Ducey touts school voucher plan, slams opponents

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and backers of universal school vouchers took a victory lap Tuesday over legislation, which gives the state the nation’s most expansive voucher system.

Ducey also used the time to attack backers of public schools who are trying to block the measure at the ballot.

Ducey celebrated the new expansion - touting the signature bill he signed in July that gives all Arizona parents the ability to take state money that would go to their local public school and instead use it for private school tuition or other education costs.

"Over the last eight years, we have taken action to ensure that more kids have this opportunity by positioning Arizona as the national leader in school choice,” Ducey said.

But he did acknowledge the fight ahead as public school advocates try again to block the voucher law that is set to take effect on September 24th.