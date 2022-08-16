Court battles rage over three Arizona voter initiatives

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Supporters of three voter initiatives in Arizona are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters.

Two of the measures are being challenged by pro-business groups who allege that paid petition circulators made errors or omitted required information on their registrations with the Secretary of State or petitions.

One requires disclosure of who is funding political campaigns, while another aims to roll back or block efforts by Republicans to tighten voting rules.

The third measure - backed by a California-based employee union - would protect residents from predatory bill collection and raise the amount of assets shielded from bill collectors.

Lawyers for challengers and the initiative proponents have spent the past two weeks in Phoenix court and whichever sides lose are are expected to appeal directly to the state Supreme Court.