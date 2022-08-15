Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use, heavy impact on Imperial and Yuma counties

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Cities and farms in seven U.S. states - including Arizona and California - are bracing for water cuts this week as officials stare down a deadline to propose unprecedented reductions to their use of the water.

This is ultimately setting up what’s expected to be the most consequential week for Colorado River policy in years.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in June told the states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — to figure out how to use at least 15% less water next year or have restrictions imposed on them.

On top of that, the bureau is expected to publish hydrology projections that will trigger additional cuts already agreed to.

Southern California cities likely will be putting up money that could fund farmland in places like Imperial County and water managers are considering leaving water they’ve stored in Lake Mead as part of their contribution.

This while irrigators around Yuma have proposed taking 925,000 acre-feet less of Colorado River water in 2023 and leaving it in Lake Mead if they’re paid $1.4 billion, or $1,500 per acre-foot.

This all as local areas have already shouldered much of the cuts with its growing population and robust agricultural industry over the past several years.

And the proposals for supplemental cuts due this week have inflamed disagreement between upper basin states and lower basin states over how to spread the pain.