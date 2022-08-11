Kofa High School closed Thursday due to power outage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District has announced that Kofa High School is closed Thursday, August 11, due to a loss of power to the school and surrounding area.

YUHSD is currently working with APS for updates about when power will be restored.

Students may still access classwork on the Canvas Learning Management System.

YUHSD say they will inform families with a message about the status of school for Friday as soon as they have more information.