Former YPG guard accused of child sexual abuse headed to trial

39-year-old Roberto Hernandez Garcia faces eight sexual abuse felonies

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After settling matters in the judge's chamber on Tuesday, the two sides in the case against Roberto Hernandez Garcia are ready to move forward with a trial.

After several months of back-and-forth, along with multiple delays due to changes in attorney's, a jury trial has been set for next February against the former guard at the Yuma Proving Ground.

The 39-year-old is charged with eight felonies for allegedly sexually abusing several girls, which investigators say are all under the age of 12.

Some of the charges include sexual abuse, molestation of a child and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors had offered him 10-years behind bars in exchange for his guilty plea, but Garcia rejected the offer back in December 2021. Now, if convicted, he faces more than 80-years in prison.

After rejecting the state's plea offer, Garcia was originally supposed to be standing trial in May, but the trial was vacated due to a change in council for the fourth time throughout his case.

He remains in custody at the Yuma County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond and is scheduled to begin trial next February.