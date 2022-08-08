More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say more human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas.

It’s the fourth time since May 1 that remains have been uncovered as the lake’s shoreline retreats at the shrinking reservoir between Nevada and Arizona. National Park Service officials say rangers were called Saturday morning after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.

Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.

Park Service officials say the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will try to determine how and when the person died as investigators review records of missing people.