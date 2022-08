EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol says one man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Interstate-8.

The crash happened this afternoon on I-8 Westbound near the Seeley rest area.

CHP says it is unclear what the man was doing on the road and how he was hit in the first place.

CHP says the pedestrian died at the scene.

