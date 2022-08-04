$2 million cash-only bond for man accused of murdering his half-brother, sister-in-law

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering his half-brother and sister-in-law with a knife made his first court appearance in Yuma today, where he learned the serious charges he's facing along with a high bond.

63-year-old Jerry Klahn was formally charged in Yuma County with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Klahn is now in Yuma after being extradited from Phoenix.

More than a week and a half after he was accused of the double homicide of 60-year-old Kenneth Baese and 57-year-old Eileen Baese.

Both were found dead in their own backyard and Klahn was also living on their property.

Klahn was given his formal charges by Yuma Justice Court's Judge Pro-Tempore, Darci Weede.

“Your conditions of release were determined at the last hearing including your $2 million cash-only bond, that is confirmed as of today’s date," said Judge Weede.

Officers say a relative called police about a fight between the half-brothers, near Yuma High School on 9th Avenue and 7th Street.

Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department says when police arrived, Klahn was still on the property with multiple stab wounds.

“He had wounds to his body. It is unsure at this time whether they were self-inflicted or he received them during a fight time situation.”

We spoke with various neighbors who’ve lived in the neighborhood for several decades who say they are nothing less than shocked by what happened, but stay firm with "innocent until proven guilty."

“It's a nice neighborhood, we don’t get a lot of crime in that area," said Franklin. "It is kinda like an isolated incident.”

Klahn will make his next court appearance on August 12th.