Poll: Many Americans will vote based on access to abortions

A new poll finds that many Americans will place their votes in the midterm elections based on access to abortions.

The Kaiser Family Foundation survey was conducted with over 1,800 adults online and by telephone from July 7th - 17th of this year.

55% say access to abortion is essential to their vote in November's midterm elections, which is up 9% since February prior to the Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to an abortion.

The increased interest is greatest among Democratic voters, where 77% now say abortion access is very important, which is up from 50% in February.

82% of Democratic women voters want abortion access and 73% of women voters under 50 say it will impact their votes.