Senate expected to vote on care for veterans exposed to burn pits before August recess

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving their country -- could soon get more help with their medical needs.

The Senate could vote Monday on healthcare and disability funding for veterans exposed to burn pits while serving their country.

Advocates say the bill is crucial for vets with health complications linked to those toxins.

The Senate passed it 84-14 and then the House passed it with a procedural change, but 25 additional Senate Republicans balked when it came back and demanded an amendment.

The Veteran's Affairs Secretary says their proposal would create a year-on-year funding cap, sunset the bill in a decade and force the VA to ration care.

Lawmakers in both parties say -- in the end -- the Senate will likely pass the bill with bipartisan support.