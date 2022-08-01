EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) has confirmed the first suspected case of monkeypox in Imperial County.

According to ECRMC, samples have been taken and symptoms have been taken into account but results are pending.

ECRMC says monkeypox can be spread through direct contact on fabrics from someone who originally had it.

They also say symptoms can include: