Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 2:36 PM

Yuma Police Department to participate in ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on June 1

Yuma Police Department

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department announced its officers will be attending Coffee with a Cop at Cafecito on Wednesday, June 1.

The event will be at Cafecito (176 South Main Street) from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in order to build relationships and get to know local officers.

This an opportunity for one-on-one interactions with officers in our community while also learning about the work they do for the City of Yuma.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content