Imperial County Department of Social Services Director announces resignation

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Department of Social Services Director has announced her resignation which will be effective on May 31, 2022.

Veronica E. Rodriguez says she is resigning due to personal reasons and wanting to be closer to her family.

"When I accepted the position of Director almost 3 years ago, I did so with the vision to expand service delivery to the most vulnerable population of this community by providing optimal customer service to our county residents, creating a valued connection with employees, building on positive relationships with community partners and sister agencies, and supporting the development of efficient and effective future leadership within the Department of Social Services," said Rodriguez.

Among her accomplishments, Rodriguez has helped the department stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, implemented a County Homeless Strategic Plan, and launched a technology employee engagement plan.

"I thank you for the support, the lessons learned, the shared knowledge, the reassurance, but most of all for upholding our mission that DSS is 'Serving Communities to Improve Lives'. I will miss you all and don’t forget to fill up your tank," Rodriguez expressed.