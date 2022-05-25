Nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Imperial County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County airport saw its first-ever round trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

The mayor along with county officials joined Southern Airways on the first inaugural trip from imperial County Airport to Harry Reid International Airport.

City of Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale says he anticipates the economy will also take flight as a result of this new service.

"They’re bringing a new service to the imperial valley which is going to be a huge thing for Mexicali residents along with the Imperial Valley," he said.

Southern Airways has been operating out of Imperial County since 2019 with direct flights to Los Angeles International Airport, but now a new addition.

Mayor Dale says this also will help the economy.

Every time they come, they are going to be buying fuel, they're going to be dining in our restaurants, they're going to be going to our homes, and stores and all of that is going to benefit the economy here in Imperial County," he said.

The excitement also spread to Las Vegas. Mark Cestari is the Chief Commercial Officer of Southern Airways and met the flight in Vegas. He says this is another great milestone.

"This place is booming in terms of population and growth so there may be business connections here in addition to the casino," he said.