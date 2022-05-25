Boats resurfacing as Lake Mead water level drops even more

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The water level in Lake Mead — the nation's largest reservoir — dropped below 1,050 feet elevation for the first time last week, revealing more surprises under the surface.

A number of boats that have resurfaced were shown in photographs. The man who took these pictures says there are dozens of boats in the area, but he only photographed a few.

The reservoir's dropping water levels are a great concern as it provides water to roughly 25 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico.

It is currently operating in a tier one shortage, which began in January.

If levels continue to drop, it will impact on agriculture and municipal water use on a much broader scale.