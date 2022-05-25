Biden says he will travel to Texas to visit families of school shooting victims ‘in the coming days’

By CNN

(CNN) -- President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will travel to Uvalde, Texas, in the near future to meet the families of the 19 children and two teachers killed during a horrific school shooting.

"Jill and I will be traveling to Texas in the coming days to meet with the families and let them know we have a sense of their pain, and hopefully bring some little comfort to a community in shock, in grief and in trauma," Biden said at the White House ahead of signing an executive order on police reform.

"I think we all must be for them, everyone," he added.

