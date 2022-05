(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave an update on May 23 regarding travel guidelines.

The CDC updated five places to the "high" risk category, which means those places are suggested to be avoided if you don't have COVID-19 vaccines.

These places include Belize, Montserrat, Saint Vincent, the Grenadines and Eswatini.

A list of travel recommendations can be found on its website.