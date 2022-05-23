Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 8:35 PM

One dead in car crash on 8th Street and Avenue B

Marcos Icahuate NPG

Road closed in all directions as YCSO investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. It happened on 8th Street between Avenue B and May Avenue around 7 p.m. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and the Yuma Police Department (YPD) are both at the scene.

Shoes and what appear to be a foldable shopping cart were sighted in the middle of the street.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

YCSO asks the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated as KYMA receives more information.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film.

You can reach out to Arlette for at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content