One dead in car crash on 8th Street and Avenue B

Road closed in all directions as YCSO investigates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. It happened on 8th Street between Avenue B and May Avenue around 7 p.m. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and the Yuma Police Department (YPD) are both at the scene.

Shoes and what appear to be a foldable shopping cart were sighted in the middle of the street.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

YCSO asks the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

This is an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated as KYMA receives more information.