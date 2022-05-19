Skip to Content
Published 6:32 AM

Brawley juvenile shot, two minors and an 18-year-old behind bars

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two minors and an 18-year old are now behind bars for allegedly shooting a juvenile.

The Brawley Police Department arrived on scene Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. near H street.

Upon investigation, they learned a juvenile was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. They believe this was a targeted incident and not a random attack.

Three suspects were located just before 6 p.m. near I-8 and Ogilby Road.

They were each booked for conspiracy to commit murder.

The adult suspect is being held on a $1 million bond at the Imperial County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brawley Police Department Detective Sgt. Green at (760) 351-3018.

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

