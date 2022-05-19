Brawley juvenile shot, two minors and an 18-year-old behind bars

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two minors and an 18-year old are now behind bars for allegedly shooting a juvenile.

The Brawley Police Department arrived on scene Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. near H street.

Upon investigation, they learned a juvenile was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. They believe this was a targeted incident and not a random attack.

Three suspects were located just before 6 p.m. near I-8 and Ogilby Road.

They were each booked for conspiracy to commit murder.

The adult suspect is being held on a $1 million bond at the Imperial County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brawley Police Department Detective Sgt. Green at (760) 351-3018.