Arizona state senator slammed for Buffalo shooting comments

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The Arizona Senate has opened an ethics investigation into Senator Wendy Rogers who tweeted inflammatory comments about last weekend’s racist attack in Buffalo that left 10 people dead.

Rogers tweeted “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo.”

Many in both parties took that tweet to mean that Rogers was blaming the attack on the federal government, especially in light of Rogers’ history of embracing conspiracy theories.

Democrats were furious, noting that Rogers was just censured in March for a repeated series of tweets and statements that embraced white nationalism and called for violence.

Despite a bipartisan 24-3 vote on the Republican plan to open an ethics committee review that could lead to an expulsion, censure or reprimand, Democrats failed to get any Republicans to back their motion to expel Rogers.