Published 7:17 AM

Community gathered to remember law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local law enforcement came together Sunday night all to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

A memorial was held at the Fallen Officer Monument inside the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.

The event serves as a time to remember those who were killed in the line of duty.

Just about all local law enforcement attended, including the Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis Police Departments, along with Border Patrol, and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

Even California agencies that serve Winterhaven were in attendance like California Highway Patrol and the Imperial County Sheriff's Department.

In addition to different speakers, the event also included a color presentation and a 21-gun salute.

