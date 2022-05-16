Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty near Campo

Sole occupant of vehicle dies in crash

CAMPO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection says one agent died in the line of duty in a car crash.

On May 13, an agent from the El Cajon station succumbed to his injuries when emergency medical services arrived on scene near Campo, California.

The agent has been with Border Patrol since June 2018 and his name has not been released out of respect for his family's wishes.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke expressed, "This Border Patrol agent died while performing his duty, protecting our great Nation, and keeping our communities safe. Our prayers go out his family during this difficult time."