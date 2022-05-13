Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 6:25 AM

California minimum wage to go up to $15.50 in January

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Minimum wage in California is expected to go up to $15.50 per hour next January.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office made the announcement.

The rate is increasing because a state provision about inflation was triggered.

Newsom's office indicated the state's minimum wage law requires an accelerated increase when inflation goes over 7%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday the consumer price index was up 8.3% year over year in April.

Current minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 employees or fewer and $15 an hour for employers with 26 or more employees.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content