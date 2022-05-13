California minimum wage to go up to $15.50 in January

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Minimum wage in California is expected to go up to $15.50 per hour next January.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office made the announcement.

The rate is increasing because a state provision about inflation was triggered.

Newsom's office indicated the state's minimum wage law requires an accelerated increase when inflation goes over 7%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday the consumer price index was up 8.3% year over year in April.

Current minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 employees or fewer and $15 an hour for employers with 26 or more employees.