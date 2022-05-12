Woman in human smuggling attempt caught on camera sentenced to prison

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A U.S. woman driver who attempted to flee the scene of a human smuggling attempt involving a four-year-old child last fall, will spend 30 months behind bars.

In October 2021, video surveillance was shared by Yuma Sector Border Patrol showing two U.S. citizens picking up two men who entered the U.S. illegally - one of which was carrying a four-year-old boy on his shoulders.

Lisa Nicole Bradberry, the driver of the vehicle who agents later found out is a convicted felon, tried to flee from agents but eventually lost control of the car and swerved into an agricultural field.

Bradberry and a male U.S. citizen passenger were then arrested and presented smuggling charges by the prosecution unit.

This week, Bradberry was sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. The male passenger still awaits trial.

The released footage shows the exact moment that the illegal migrants sprinted to the "getaway vehicle" waiting on a canal bridge near County 14.

Meanwhile, related to incidents like these, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey made a request in a letter to the chief executives of the companies that run Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to better police their platforms for people recruiting drivers to smuggle immigrants across the border.

Ducey says smugglers are using the platforms to glamorize human trafficking in order to recruit young people who are paid to sneak migrants across the border.