Man stabbed at Brawley Chevron, one arrest made

Man stabbed is currently in stable condition

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department says one man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a victim at a Chevron gas station.

At about 6:10 p.m. on May 11, police were called to Cesar Chavez and Main St. in reference to a fight involving a knife.

One man tried to leave the area but was then arrested by officers, while the other man was taken to the Desert Regional Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Several weapons were found at the scene and a Brawley organization will be investigating further.

Any images featured in this article came from a witness and were blurred to hide any graphic content.