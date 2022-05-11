Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 3:48 PM

City of El Centro to host ice cream, movie event for Mental Health Awareness Day

City of El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro announced it will host a family event at Bucklin Park on Friday, May 13.

It will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with an ice cream social and the Disney Pixar movie Inside Out.

This is to promote Mental Health Awareness Day and the event will be open for all ages.

Food vendors, games, Mental Health Awareness information and Summer Recreation information will be available.

For more information about the event, please contact the City of El Centro Parks and Recreation Division at (760) 337-4555.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jenny Day

You can catch Jenny Day anchoring KYMA News 11 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content