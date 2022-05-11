City of El Centro to host ice cream, movie event for Mental Health Awareness Day

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro announced it will host a family event at Bucklin Park on Friday, May 13.

It will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with an ice cream social and the Disney Pixar movie Inside Out.

This is to promote Mental Health Awareness Day and the event will be open for all ages.

Food vendors, games, Mental Health Awareness information and Summer Recreation information will be available.

For more information about the event, please contact the City of El Centro Parks and Recreation Division at (760) 337-4555.