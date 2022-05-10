Workshop catches fire, extends to abandoned home in Somerton

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department says firefighters responded to a workshop that caught fire on Eucalyptus Street.

At about 1:39 a.m. on Monday, firefighters found a detached workshop up in flames but it was quickly extinguished upon arrival.

The flames reached an abandoned home to the west and that was also extinguished.

An investigation into the incident revealed a grill was left unattended and its embers lit the workshop.