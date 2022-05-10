Rep. Grijalva announces millions in funding for Yuma

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-03) announced over $5 million from the Department of Interior (DOI) in funding for Yuma's infrastructure.

The funding will be put into repairs across Yuma, including for canal linings, dam spillways and water pipeline replacements.

“As historic and prolonged drought hit the southwest, it’s critical that our aging water infrastructure is updated in a sustainable way,” expressed Rep. Grijalva. “Climate change is going to continue to impact water resources and our way of life so we must prepare​, conserve and adapt. I’m proud to have helped secure this federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will continue to advocate for projects that will create jobs, address climate change and ensure drought resiliency.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law helped fund many of Yuma's projects, which can be read below.

AZ Yuma Area Projects

$250,000

Flume Replacements

This project will fund all or part of the replacement of several flumes within our water distribution system. A number of flumes of significant age within our system have been identified as requiring replacement as a result of many years of repairs and ongoing deterioration. Deterioration is observed not only in the conveyance pipe itself, but also of the concrete pilings and abutments which provide support to these features. The failure of any of these flumes would result in very significant system outages affecting all of our downstream shareholders. Funding is provided for implementation.

$772,123

Gila Diversion Motor and Gearbox Replacement Project

Gila Diversion Motor and Gearbox Replacement Project is an Imperial Dam project that will rectify aging Category 2 RO&M recommendation at the dam, increase efficiency of dam function, and reducing maintenance of aging infrastructure. Funding is provided for implementation.

$887,360

Gila Gravity (GG) Wasteway #1

This project is on the Gila Gravity Main Canal (GGMC) which delivers Colorado River water to the greater Yuma area. It is an outstanding and aged recommendation and the wasteway is in very bad condition. Multiple parties contribute to the GGMC maintenance, several of which are small and underfunded. BIL funding would expedite the completion of this project. Funding is provided for implementation.

$50,000

Gila Gravity Main Canal (GGMC) Repairs Sloughing

Gila Gravity Main Canal (GGMC) Repairs Sloughing has been an ongoing issue on the GGMC for over a decade. The O&M road is a the main access to the widely used Mittry Lake area so the traffic on this road far exceeds what was expected in the design of the facility nearly 100 years ago. This project would help make needed repairs which would provide safety by stabilizing sloughing and protecting the O&M road. Funding is provided for implementation.

$2,262,497

Rebuild One Gila Diversion Gate Pair Project

Rebuild One Gila Diversion Gate Pair Project is an Imperial Dam project with minimal design requirements, minimal permitting requirements, and facilitates Colorado River water delivery to southern Arizona. Funding is provided for implementation.

$1,044,230

Repair Imbeds on Gila Diversion Gate Project

Repair Imbeds on Gila Diversion Gate Project is an Imperial Dam project with minimal design requirements, minimal permitting requirements, and is operated to facilitate Colorado River water delivery to southern AZ. Funding is provided for implementation.

$333,000

Replace Manual Radial Gate Controls Throughout the Yuma Mesa Project within YMIDD with Radio Controlled Actuators

Allowing for Gates to be Controlled From the District Headquarters YMIDD serves the larger Yuma mesa area as well as wheels deliveries to a second water district, Unit B. Though Unit B is small, both YMIDD and Unit B have a large amount of water ordered but not diverted (WOND), in part from their system being manually operated. This project would modernize the system, allowing for greater operational efficiencies that could significantly reduce WOND in these two districts. Funding is provided for implementation.