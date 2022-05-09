Judge won’t halt Arizona execution — at least for now

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - An additional flurry of last-minute court action could still lead to a delay in the execution of Clarence Dixon set for Wednesday, which would be the first execution in Arizona in nearly eight years.

A federal judge refused to halt the execution planned for Wednesday after the state provided attorneys for Dixon with documents outlining testing done on the drug it will use.

But that court action is almost certain to include Dixon’s contention that the test results released late Friday showed that the sedative to be used has exceeded its expiration date. Arizona’s lawyers contend it will not expire until August.

Plus, Dixon’s attorneys also plan to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court where a state judge’s Tuesday ruling said he is competent to be executed. If the state high court refuses to overturn that, they plan to turn to federal court on that issue.

All of this could delay the execution set for just two days from now.

That is something the judge warned the lawyers: that time is running out.