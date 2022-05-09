Agents find 50 pounds of meth in spare tire on Interstate 10

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents say two men were arrested after finding 50.9 pounds of meth in a car during a traffic stop on Interstate 10.

On May, 6 at about 11 p.m., agents stopped a Honda Accord on I-10 near Golf Center Parkway when a K-9 detection team were pointed towards the trunk.

Agents found a tire covered with clothing and was extremely heavy.

Bundles of meth were discovered after cutting through the tire.

The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of meth.