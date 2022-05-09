Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 4:32 PM

Agents find 50 pounds of meth in spare tire on Interstate 10

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents say two men were arrested after finding 50.9 pounds of meth in a car during a traffic stop on Interstate 10.

On May, 6 at about 11 p.m., agents stopped a Honda Accord on I-10 near Golf Center Parkway when a K-9 detection team were pointed towards the trunk.

Agents found a tire covered with clothing and was extremely heavy.

Bundles of meth were discovered after cutting through the tire.

The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of meth.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jenny Day

You can catch Jenny Day anchoring KYMA News 11 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content