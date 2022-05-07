Man fighting for his life after SUV rolls into ditch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A man was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown from an SUV that rolled into a ditch off Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

Three other people in the truck, including the driver whom investigators say had been drinking, were also hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the interstate’s eastbound lanes, near the the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus.

The crash briefly blocked several lanes of traffic during the evening commute.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Tahoe was weaving through traffic before it side-swiped a Honda SUV, lost control, slammed into the concrete median barrier before over-correcting, crossing all three lanes of traffic, and rolling to the right ditch.

Inside the Tahoe were three men and one woman; all were hurt.

The man thrown from the truck, a 26-year-old from St. Paul, suffered “life-threatening” injuries, troopers said.

He is being treated at Hennepin Healthcare, along with the three others, whose injures were less severe.

Investigators say that the driver, a 35-year-old from St. Paul, had been drinking.

No one in the SUV was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Honda SUV, a 52-year-old man from Cottage Grove, was not hurt in the crash.