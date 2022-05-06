Suspect on loose in El Centro shooting

El Centro Police say suspect is armed and dangerous - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says it's looking for a suspect who opened gunfire in a neighborhood last weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 30 in an El Centro neighborhood. Sergeant James Thompson says the incident was not random.

"At this time, we don't believe it was a drive-by and it appears there was an intended target," he said.

