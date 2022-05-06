Judge rules Arizona prisoner psychologically fit to be executed

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - A judge has ruled that the Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1978 killing of a university student is mentally fit to be put to death next week.

After a long battle with defense lawyers, a Pinal County judge rejected an argument from defense lawyers that Clarence Dixon's psychological problems prevent him from rationally understanding why the state wants to end his life.

This now keeping on track what would be the first execution in the state in nearly eight years.

While the judge found that Dixon does suffer from schizophrenia, the judge said the inmate is rational and understands the proceedings in his case well enough to show he is competent.

So for now, Dixon is set to be executed by lethal injection on May 11th.

Lawyers for Dixon said they will appeal the ruling to the Arizona Supreme Court.