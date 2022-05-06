Governor Ducey signs bill giving $400M for I-10 project

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation that earmarks $400 million in state general fund cash to add a third lane in each direction to a section of Interstate 10 south of Phoenix.

The highway section is the last stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson that is still just two lanes that has long been congested.

It has led to slowdowns between Chandler and Casa Grande that limits commerce and impacts commuters traveling the section to and from growing Pinal County.

The project’s total cost is estimated at $990 million, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Prior to Wednesday’s $400 million general fund appropriation, $290 million in state, federal and Maricopa County cash had already been set aside for the project.

ADOT will also apply for an additional $300 million grant from federal infrastructure funds approved by Democratic President Joe Biden last year.