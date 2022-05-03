A father’s plea to the community; justice for Alan

13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif spoke with the grieving father

Nearly one year since a family lost their child in a hit-and-run... they still have no answers, and no one to hold accountable for their loss.

A father left with only memories.

“I remember when he was this big, you know. And he used to get cuts and I used to put bandaids on them or give him kisses. There’s not a bandaid big enough to fix this, but I wish there was,” says Alan Cunningham's father Brent Perez.

Brent Perez lost his son nearly a year ago on May 5. Sadly, he also lost his mother to COVID seven months later.

18-year-old Alan Cunningham was riding his bike at night with two friends when he and one of his friends were struck by a car on West 32nd Street near 15th Avenue.

Cunningham didn’t survive.

“Like it just feels… it doesn’t… it feels so unreal,” explains Perez.

The driver and the vehicle took off, never to be seen since. Yuma Police say witnesses described the car as a light color 2011 to 2013 Chrysler 200.

Perez says he doesn’t believe his son’s death was an accident and asks anyone who knows anything to come forward.

“Just put yourself in my shoes. You know, wouldn’t you want justice? Wouldn’t you want your loved one to be able to finally rest? You know, and get the, and the family get their closer? You know? I just, please, urge you guys,” says Perez.

Perez and his family and friends are gathering at Joe Henry Memorial Park Saturday, May 7 to honor Cunningham.

Cunningham's father says he hopes it encourages someone, anyone, to come forward about what happened to his son.

“I miss him every day,” explains Perez.

YPD asks anyone with information about this crime to contact them at 928-373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.