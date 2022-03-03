United Nations records more than 750 Ukraine civilian deaths

Ukraine (KYMA, KECY) - The United Nations says it has recorded more than 750 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the invasion began.

Vladimir Putin is now targeting more civilian sites with deadly strikes.

CNN crews across the country have spoken with Ukrainians including some about 100 miles south of Kyiv who are sheltering in a makeshift bomb shelter under a synagogue.

There is a strong expectation that this town could be next in line.

CNN's Sam Kiley reports that there is a "particularly strong sense of solidarity here between the Jewish community and other Ukrainians here," while they all continue to shelter in place.