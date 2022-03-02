ADHS now updates COVID dashboards weekly, releases information on boosters

Skip to Content
Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) began to update their COVID-19 Data Dashboard weekly instead of daily on Wednesday and shared some more details regarding their findings.

ADHS says booster doses have been effective in protecting against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant as January numbers show cases going down significantly.

They also mention how vaccines in general have been contributing to a lower number of cases. Coronavirus vaccines may wane over time but boosters help fight against the virus.

Anyone interested in receiving a booster can find one here.

