New study shows breast cancer can be over-diagnosed

(KYMA, KECY) - A new study indicates that breast cancers found in women using mammograms can be over-diagnosed.

The study was published Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

The researchers defined an over-diagnosis as a cancer spotted on a screening that wouldn't have caused any signs or symptoms in the patient's remaining lifetime

Experts say over-diagnosis is one of the chief harms possible with mammograms because it can lead to unnecessary treatment and stress.

April Hettinger

