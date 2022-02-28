Salinas police officer shot and killed while making a traffic stop

SALINAS, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A police officer in Salinas, California died in the line of duty Friday night.

30-year-old Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr. was shot and killed while making a traffic stop in the East Market area.

Salinas police were able to arrest the suspect and bring him into custody.

Mayor Kimbley Craig says it is the first time a Salinas police officer has been killed in the line of duty in 80 years.

Chief of Police Roberto Filice described the fallen officer as a friend and hero to his community.

He served the police department for five years.

Salinas is a town on the coast near central California where many Yuma farmworkers travel to in the summer to continue agriculture jobs.