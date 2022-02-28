Nearly $3 million worth of meth found disguised as onions

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Authorities seized nearly $3 million worth of meth hidden within a shipment of onions.

It was discovered during a truck inspection at a federal facility in San Diego.

A K-9 unit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection sniffed out the stash.

Authorities found nearly 2,000 packages of meth worth an estimated street value of $2.9 million.

The packages were mixed with the shipment and shaped like small white globes designed to blend in with the onions.

Officers arrested the driver, an unidentified Mexican citizen.