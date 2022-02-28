AZDHS to begin reporting COVID updates weekly instead of daily

Yuma locals say they want to stay informed on COVID statistics - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - For over two years the entire world has been impacted by COVID-19 one way or another. Now there’s a change at the state level when it comes to COVID information.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) says it will now provide weekly COVID updates instead of daily updates as it has been doing throughout the pandemic.

Whether it’s information overload or COVID cases dropping once again, Arizona is no longer providing daily COVID case rates, vaccination rates, and deaths due to the virus.

But some Yuma residents say they don’t agree with the change, while others say it’s time to accept the world we now live in.

"I mean this is the new normal. So we just gotta get used to life. They shoulda did this a long time ago before shutting everything down. I mean it’s no different then, than what it is now. We’re still here with covid and we’re gonna deal with it and we’re gonna deal with it for the rest of our lives," says Yuma local Summer Lindsey.

And Lindsey isn’t the only one who says COVID isn’t going anywhere.

"It’s just gonna keep evolving. It’s gonna keep changing. We’re never gonna get rid of it. We’re gonna have to live with it for the rest of our life, probably," explains Yuma local James Boykins.

Throughout all the confusion on the origin of COVID-19 and the way it has impacted our daily lives from our health to our livelihood, and even the economy… locals have speculations.

"Seem like to me, they’re trying to hide something. Which is… it don’t make sense," says Boykins.

"I think they’re just covering things up, honestly," explains Lindsey.

People want answers.

"I think more should be known to the public. I want to be more confident on what they know," says Yuma local Norma Fredrico.

While Arizona will only provide weekly updates, California will continue providing daily updates five days a week.