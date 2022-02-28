Calexico Police Department becomes first in Imperial Valley to adopt FirstNet

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico Police Department advanced their two-way radio system by adopting AT&T's FirstNet network.

Calexico's traffic control division, the busiest division in the police department, needed a way to communicate. They had outdated radios and the Calexico police department's budget didn't allow Chief Gonzalo Gerardo to buy 20 standard Motorola radios.

Gerardo then decided to demo FirstNet, the only network built with and for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. After a successful one-month trial, Gerardo hopped on board with this network and adopted it in January.

The outdated radios were 18 years old and had a lot of dead spots. They were small radios that used to work off a repeater and that repeater was at the old border patrol station. So when they moved, the repeater went down, the first responders didn't have a way to communicate other than a mile radius.

When traffic issues arose over radios, that mile radius became half a mile which caused dispatch to not be able to hear them.

Gerardo is thrilled to be the first in Imperial Valley to adopt FirstNet.

"I hope it goes around because this is something good and I hope people realize that. Even though someone might say you're taking a risk, this is not a risk because so far it's working for us in a border town. With all the interference we used to get with Mexico before, different bands different frequencies, I think its good. It's a win-win for everybody," Gerardo said.