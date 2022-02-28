Biden to deliver State of the Union address

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - On Tuesday, March 1, President Joe Biden will deliver a State of the Union address.

Previous speeches have focused on the U.S. presidents highlighting any future plans and priorities, though President Biden is expected to talk about the Russia-Ukraine War.

Some topics predicted to be talked about include the economy and the nomination of the new Supreme Court justice.

Law enforcement such as U.S. Capitol Police put a fence around the capitol in preparation for a possible protest.