Yuma man shot near 2nd Street and 5th Avenue

YPD looking for leads to find suspect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night near 2nd Street and 5th Avenue.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to the area around 11:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 31 year old man with gunshot wounds. He was flown to a Phoenix area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

YPD asks anyone with information about this case to call the police department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

A $1,000 reward may be offered for any information leading to an arrest.